When will Father Christmas be arriving on the Isle of Wight?

The Isle of Wight Weather Centre is tracking the man in red over the UK and the Isle of Wight tonight (24).

Local Island weather expert David Carrington is taking time out from his festivities to track the big man, using his Santa Tracker, from 7pm.

He said:

“This is our 11th year spying on Father Christmas and his loyal team of reindeer headed by Rudolf. We all know that Santa won’t stop unless he knows you are in bed fast asleep.”

The website also offers a number of Christmas related pages including the naughty or nice list, North Pole weather + Christmas colouring, project sleigh and the Santa files.

You can find the Santa tracker here – http://iwweather.org.uk/santatracker/index

