Festive travellers are being urged to check before setting off on their journeys as Storm Conor threatens to bring blizzards and gusts of up to 90mph.

The storm will bring an end to the exceptionally mild weather across the country on Christmas Day, where temperatures hit a high of 15.1C.

Alerts for gusts of up to 60mph have been issued in the North and the Northeast, and a snow warning is in place for Scotland, where gusts of up to 90mph have been forecast.

:: Hottest Christmas Day in Adelaide since 1945

It comes just days after Storm Barbara battered the country bringing gusts of 85mph.

Emma Salter from the Met Office said it had been an exceptionally mild Christmas, but warned of falling temperatures and difficult conditions on Boxing Day.

She said: Up in Scotland we have seen some quite strong gusts today already, 60mph winds, and some large waves too.

That wind is due to strengthen tonight, and coupled with the snow it could be quite a difficult day tomorrow for people trying to get out and about, particularly the ferries and transport networks.

There is the potential for blizzard conditions temporarily as well in that strong wind and snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware wind alert for Christmas Day for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

An amber be prepared warning has been issued for Orkney, Shetland and the most northerly part of the Highlands where winds could reach 90mph.

Gales are forecast for parts of Grampian and Strathclyde, while snow alerts have been issued for central Scotland northwards

Flood alerts are in place covering Tayside, Caithness and Sutherland, Orkney, Scottish Borders, Shetland, Skye, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Lochaber and the Western Isles, while local flood warnings have been issued for Tayside and Caithness and Sutherland.

Comments

comments