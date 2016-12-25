Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds has said the Star Wars actress is in a stable condition after she suffered a heart attack.

Writing on Twitter, the Singin’ In The Rain star, 84, thanked fans and said she would share details of any changes to her daughter’s condition.

She said: Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it.

For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.

Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Doctors and nurses on board the aircraft performed lifesaving CPR on the actress and paramedics met the flight at Los Angeles international airport.

She is in the intensive care unit of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in LA.

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and reprised that character last year in Disney’s reboot The Force Awakens.

She had been on a tour to promote her new book, The Princess Diarist, in the UK and had recorded an interview for The Graham Norton Show.

