Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has surprised children at a hospital in her hometown in Kentucky – with a Christmas visit.

The Oscar-winning actress paid a secret visit to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville on Christmas Eve, with many staff unaware she was going to drop by.

The Hunger Games star has visited the same hospital every year since 2013.

Staff posted photos of her with patients on social media, including her posing with a little boy dressed as a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In February, the 26-year-old donated $2m (£1.6m) to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

At the time, she said: My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital.

Their strength and courage is inspiring.

