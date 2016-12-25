Man Arrested And Investigation Launched Following A Death In Ventnor

A police investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ventnor.

Hampshire Constabulary was called just after midnight (Sunday) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Pier Street.

Officers attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of Pier Street has been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody in connection with this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Scrase said:

“We are in the early stages of this investigation into a man’s death, which is being treated as suspicious. “I would like anyone who has any information about what has taken place to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44160484578

