:: Daily Express

The Queen missed a Christmas Day church service as she continues to recover from a heavy cold.

:: The Times

Donald Trump’s trade chiefs tells European countries to exploit Brexit to steal business from the UK.

:: the i newspaper

Government Minister Priti Patel insists that spending on foreign aid is good for Britain.

:: Daily Mirror

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt had his ex-wife at his bedside when he died.

:: Daily Star

Shoppers will have to brave bad weather, with gale force winds forecast for the UK on Boxing Day.

:: Daily Telegraph

Charities and contractors that profit from foreign aid and spend taxpayers’ money on exorbitant salaries will be named and shamed for the first time under Government plans.

:: The Sun

The Sun reports that the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘is over’.

:: Daily Mail

Britain enjoyed a record Christmas Day sales boost of more than £800million.

:: The Guardian

Councils have been given permission to carry out more than 55,000 days of covert surveillance over five years including spying on people walking dogs, feeding pigeons and fly-tipping, the Guardian reports.

