The Queen has said in her annual Christmas message that she draws strength from unsung heroes, celebrating "ordinary people doing extraordinary things".

The message was recorded well in advance, before the monarch fell ill with a heavy cold that has forced her to miss the Christmas Day service for the first time in decades.

The Queen paid tribute to those who win medals, highlighting the success of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, against the backdrop of footage showing a Buckingham Palace reception in honour of the winners.

She also praised the dedication of doctors, paramedics and other medics who save lives.

But, she added, to be inspirational you don’t have to save lives or win medals.

I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special, she said.

In her message, broadcast like every year at 3pm on Christmas Day and shown in all Commonwealth countries, the monarch looks back on a momentous year that saw Britain’s historic decision to leave the EU.

There was no mention of Brexit, but the Queen appeared to turn her thoughts to the world’s problems.

But even with the inspiration of others, it’s understandable that we sometimes think the world’s problems are so big that we can do little to help, she said.

On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.

The Queen, who turned 90 in April, also paid tribute to the hard work carried out by the hundreds of charities she supports as patron.

Many of these organisations are modest in size but inspire me with the work they do.

From giving friendship and support to our veterans, the elderly or the bereaved; to championing music and dance; providing animal welfare; or protecting our fields and forests, their selfless devotion and generosity of spirit is an example to us all.

And she gave a nod to the achievements of her own family.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award marked its 60th anniversary this year and The Prince’s Trust has celebrated 40 years of helping young people.

She also praised the personnel at East Anglian Air Ambulance with whom her grandson William flies helicopters.

Comments

comments