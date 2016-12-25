George Michael has "passed away peacefully at home", his publicist has said.

The 53-year-old rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

Michael – whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

He was set to release a documentary in 2017,

In a statement, the star’s publicist said: It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

People reacted with shock on social media websites.

Footballer and presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off.

Michael nearly died from pneumonia in late 2011.

He received treatment in a Vienna hospital after which he made a tearful appearance outside his London home.

He said it had been touch and go whether he lived.

Surgeons had performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his time in hospital.

Michael’s 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 had been set to be reissued.

It was due to be accompanied by a new film featuring Stevie Wonder, Elton John and the supermodels who starred in the video to his hit single Freedom! ’90.

