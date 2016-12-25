Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt has died in hospital in Spain after suffering a severe infection, his manager has said.

The 68-year-old guitarist had been taken to hospital in Marbella on Thursday, following complications to a shoulder injury.

His son, Rick Parfitt Jr, said on Twitter: I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now.

To many he was a rockstar, to me he was simply ‘Dad’, and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf.

The Surrey-born musician had recently pulled out of a Status Quo tour after suffering a heart attack in the summer.

At the time his manager, Simon Porter, said Parfitt had died for several minutes, and the episode had affected him mentally.

There had been health concerns for years. In 1997, Parfitt underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery following decades of touring with the band.

Nevertheless, he still enjoyed the odd pint and said he would not be becoming a born-again Christian.

Last year, Status Quo notched up 500 weeks in the British album charts – something achieved by few musicians.

One of their most famous appearances was in 1985 at Live Aid, beginning their set with Rockin All Over The World.

Musician Midge Ure, who co-organised Live Aid, said: Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt dies. Dreadfully sad. Lovely man. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.

Queen’s Brian May has also paid tribute, saying: Shocked and so sad to hear of the passing of Rick Parfitt.

Hard to find words. You truly joyfully rocked our world. RIP dear buddy. Bri.

And Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp said: RIP you lovely man Rick Parfitt!

You rocked all around the world and back again!! One of rocks great characters you will be missed!

Parfitt’s manager and family said in a statement: We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.

He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.

Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.

No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

