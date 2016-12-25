The last time I saw Rick was in September, three months after, in his own words, "I died for three minutes".

I’d flown to Spain to interview him because he was announcing it was the end of the road for him touring with Status Quo.

It was doctor’s orders. He’d had cardiac arrests and heart surgery before, but his most recent collapse was by far the most serious.

In what would be his last ever interview, he told me: I’ve got to apologise to the fans really because it’s my fault.

You know you live the rock and roll lifestyle and at some stage you’ve got to pay for it.

And I’m now paying for it. So it’s my fault that I’m not with the band now.

But he didn’t want to retire completely, and so was planning to work on a solo album and collaborate with a writer to produce an autobiography.

His story would have been published early in 2017.

And what a story it was.

Fifty years of rocking all over the world. More hits than any other band. And the opening act of Live Aid – the greatest show on earth.

I’d been a Quo fan as a kid. There was a poster of Rick and the band on my bedroom wall with his signature pose – blonde hair covering his face, head down over his white electric guitar.

The band knew I was a fan, and after interviewing them for Sky News I was asked to write a book about their reunion tour with former members Alan Lancaster and John Coghlan.

I worked on a couple of DVDs and enjoyed hanging around with them backstage.

Sometimes it’s a mistake to meet your heroes and see their flaws.

But Rick was always charming and friendly – quick to crack a joke; a hard rocker with a soft centre.

A few years ago I was sitting with him in the garden of Francis Rossi’s home, and he lit a cigarette.

I thought you’d given up, I said. I have, he replied. Just the odd one.

But he couldn’t quite quit all his bad habits – to the frustration of his colleagues.

During our interview in Spain in September he told me he’d stopped drinking.

Minutes after we switched off the camera he was already sipping from a glass of red wine.

It was a more genteel vice than the drugs which he took so regularly that meant much of the seventies and eighties was a blur. He’d asked a colleague to help him recall key events for his autobiography.

I was filming with the remaining members of Status Quo just over a week ago, and they all talked about Rick’s health and how amazed they were that he had survived so long.

Now they are stunned he has gone. It wasn’t his heart which failed him, it was an infection.

The band were always planning to keep playing without Rick, but there was always the possibility that he might return for a cameo role in their final ever gig, if indeed there is a final-ever gig.

They’ve been threatening to retire since 1984.

Happily, he bowed out at the top.

After being mocked for years for their style of music, Quo have won critical acclaim for their recent live performances and for two acoustic albums.

Their bass player John Edwards told me recently that at what turned out to be his final gig, Rick was on top form.

Rick Parfitt has a legacy to be proud of, and I’m privileged to have known him.

