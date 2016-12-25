George Michael enjoyed a glittering chart career, selling more than 100 million records – and also had a turbulent personal life.

He enjoyed seven number one singles in the UK but was dogged by health problems and difficulties with addiction.

In recent years, his brushes with the law and stories of his drug use increasingly made more impact than his musical output.

After carving out an international name for himself, incidents of drug possession, driving offences and personal problems became the chief reasons for his occasional returns to the spotlight.

His last appearance in the top 10 was in 2004.

A Christmas single released last December climbed to just number 14 despite a devoted fanbase.

Michael entered a period of semi-retirement in 2008, quitting live performances and seeking a quieter life out of the public eye.

Michael – born Georgios Panayiotou – found fame as a teenager in the early 1980s after forming Wham! with school friend Andrew Ridgeley.

