Are you taking a Solent swim for charity today (Monday)?

Isle of Wight charity PATCH is hosting its 36th annual Boxing Day dip. PATCH raises cash for Islanders who need cancer treatment on the mainland and struggle to pay for the cost of getting to hospital there.

The Gurnard Charity Dip marks a third year at 11am. It will be raising money for the Wessex Cancer Trust and Bloodwise.

And we would love to see your photos! Email them to [email protected] or Facebook us!

