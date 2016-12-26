Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after being pulled over on Christmas Eve.

The Brazil international was arrested after being stopped in Liverpool city centre.

He is due to appear in court on 31 January – the day Liverpool play title rivals Chelsea.

A police spokesman said: Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, 24 December 2016.

Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on 31 January.

Firmino may still star in his club’s festive fixture against Stoke on Tuesday.

He was Liverpool’s top goalscorer last season, playing a key role as they reached the Europa League final.

The 25-year-old has featured 13 times for Brazil.

(c) Sky News 2016: Liverpool star Firmino charged with drink driving

