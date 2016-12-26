A man was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport following an alleged assault in Shanklin on Christmas Eve (Sat).

Police were called at 7.26pm to a report that a man had been assaulted at a house in the Victoria Avenue area of Shanklin.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening – according to police.

A 30-year-old man from Newport has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44160484382.

