The Wham! bandmate of George Michael has described his heartbreak at the news of his death.

Andrew Ridgeley said he was heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog, a nickname which refers to Yours Only George.

He added: Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx

Michael found fame as a teenager in the early 1980s after forming Wham! with school friend Ridgeley.

The pair enjoyed hit after hit, including Club Tropicana, Young Guns (Go For It) and Last Christmas.

But they decided to bow out at the top.

They pulled the plug on their partnership with a final chart-topping single, The Edge Of Heaven, in 1986 and triumphant Wembley shows.

Michael’s close friend Sir Elton John also paid tribute to his beloved friend, along with numerous other star names from the 1980s pop scene.

Writing on Instagram, Elton said: I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.

Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, said: Sad to hear the news about George Michael , and so many great singers and songwriters we lost this year.

Spandau Ballet described the singer as a brilliant artist & great songwriter, while Matt Goss, singer in the band Bros, said he was true pop royalty.

Simply Red said: Its hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end.

Martin Fry, lead singer and songwriter with Look Of Love band ABC, said on Twitter: Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad.

Contemporaries Duran Duran referenced the so-called curse of 2016, a year that has seen the music industry lose the likes of Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen.

The band posted on their official Twitter account: 2016 – loss of another talented soul.

All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael’s family.

Former Radio One DJ Tony Blackburn said: Unbelievable, George Michael has died at the age of 53. RIP.

This dreadful year goes on and on. So sad, a real talent.

Matt Lucas, who worked with the singer during a sketch for BBC comedy Little Britain, said: Well 2016, you had to just take one more, didn’t you?

LGBT charity Stonewall tweeted their sadness at the news, writing: R.I.P. George Michael. You inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community. You will be sorely missed x.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Michael’s dedication to equality campaigning.

He said: Sad to hear that George Michael has died. He was an exceptional artist and a strong supporter of LGBT and workers’ rights.

Alison Moyet, who performed at Live Aid in 1985 on the same bill as Michael, said: I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent.

TV personality James Corden, who collaborated with Michael for an early incarnation of his carpool karaoke feature, said: I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

Simon Cowell said: Rest in pace George. You were always one of the greatest.

