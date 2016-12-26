Thousands of families whose loved ones have disappeared are still waiting for a new law that will allow them to take control of their missing relatives’ financial affairs.

The Government committed to introduce legislation back in March 2015 but since then no further progress has been made.

From banking, mortgages and insurance, to benefits and dealing with utilities, families report various problems and, in the worst cases, the missing person’s finances may be damaged beyond repair and homes may be lost.

Paul Whinham, from Newcastle, is spending a second Christmas without his son Michael.

He told Sky News: If this law came out I could take care of all that, whatever money was coming in I could either put it into a trust fund or make sure it’s been looked after, so his affairs were looked after and the fact he wasn’t getting into debt while he was away.

Peter Lawrence, the father of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, is angry that the Government has failed to act.

He said: I realised just a few weeks after Claudia disappeared in March 2009 that this law was needed, that there was nothing there, and that’s at a time when you are emotionally at your lowest ebb because your son, daughter, wife has just gone missing.

Figures from the National Crime Agency highlight that there were 210,600 reports of a missing person in 2014/15.

The director of policy at the charity Missing People, Susannah Drury, says guardianship powers could benefit 2,500 families.

She said: More and more families find themselves in this horrendous situation and with every week that passes we feel it must get to the top of the agenda and it must be introduced as soon as possible.

Financial and legal organisations support the introduction of new powers as it would give them a clear legal mandate for dealing with relatives in this situation.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: We want to make sure families are able to deal with the administrative problems following the disappearance of a loved one.

Delegating control of another person’s property is a significant step. It’s crucial we get the legislation right and we want to bring it forward as soon as possible.

But for each week that passes more families are forced to stand by and watch while the life they hope their missing loved one will return to, falls apart.

