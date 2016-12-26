Result: Boxing Day Football On The Isle Of Wight 26th December 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter In the Sydenhams Wessex League Boxing Day derby, on the Isle of Wight, Cowes Sports hosted Newport FC at Westwood Park.Cowes Sports won 1-0.Comments commentsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWightlink Warriors Launch Story Competition For ChildrenFormer Islander Gary Rowett Sacked As Birmingham City ManagerNewport Football Club Meeting Deemed ‘Positive And Supportive’ Must ReadStunning waterfalls on Uluru after freak storm hits the Australian rock 26th December 2016So what does Santa Claus get up to at Christmas? 26th December 2016Santa bank robber hands out candy canes before demanding money 24th December 2016Neglected cat found covered in pounds of matted fur ‘dreadlocks’ 23rd December 2016WATCH: The Moment Isle Of Wight Zoo Lioness Discovers She Has... 22nd December 2016Load more