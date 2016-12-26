Francis Rossi has described his Status Quo bandmate, Rick Parfitt, as "the archetypal rock star".

The pair first met while performing in different bands at Butlins holiday camp in Minehead in 1963.

Parfitt died in a Spanish hospital from a severe infection on Christmas Eve.

In a statement Rossi said the Quo guitarist had been a part of my story for 50 years.

He never lost his joy, his mischievous edge and his penchant for living life at high speed, high volume, high risk, he said.

His life was never boring, he was louder and faster and more carefree than the rest of us.

Together Rossi and Parfitt helped make Status Quo one of the most successful British rock bands of all time, spending a total of more than 500 weeks in the UK album charts and racking up 22 top 10 singles.

Parfitt had been dogged by ill health for years before his death.

In 1997, he underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery following decades of touring with the band.

Nevertheless, he still enjoyed the odd pint and said he would not be becoming a born-again Christian.

Of losing his bandmate Rossi said: Even in a year that has claimed so many of our best, including now George

Michael, Rick Parfitt stands out.

I was not ready for this.

