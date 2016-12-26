The Royle Family actress Liz Smith has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said.

The actress, who played the ailing Nana in the hit comedy show, died on Christmas Eve.

Her death comes in the same year as her co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.

A statement from the spokeswoman on Monday night said: The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced.

The Royle Family actor Ralf Little tweeted: Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx

Andrew Whyment, who has starred in both Coronation Street and The Royle Family, tweeted: What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x

The episode of the much-loved sitcom in which Nana dies – called The Queen of Sheba – was repeated during Christmas week.

Smith announced her retirement from acting in 2009, following a series of strokes.

In the same year, the Prince of Wales presented Smith with an MBE.

He told her that the sofa-bound TV characters in the show were nothing like my family, thank God.

The sad news comes after the recent deaths of George Michael and Status Quo guitarist Rock Parfitt.

