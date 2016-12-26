Storm Conor will bring Boxing Day gusts of up to 95mph to northern parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber be prepared warning for Orkney, Shetland and the most northerly part of the Highlands.

It follows an exceptionally mild Christmas Day when the mercury rose to 15.1C in Dyce, Aberdeenshire – pushing the record of 15.6C registered in Devon in 1920.

Less than 24 hours later residents in northern Scotland are being told to expect widespread snow and blizzard conditions.

Sky News Weather Presenter Isobel Lang said: The peak of the winds, with gusts about 90 to 95mph, will occur between mid-morning and late-afternoon.

Wave heights could reach 14 metres or 40 feet especially close to Orkney.

Colder air has also swept in since yesterday with widespread heavy hail and snow showers.

Blizzards are expected over the Scottish mountains, with frequent lightning in the northwest bringing disruption to power supplies.

The snow level will rise later with rain more likely by evening. Winds will have eased by then too as the storm moves towards northern Norway.

Festive travellers are being advised to check conditions before setting out.

Emma Salter from the Met Office said: It could be quite a difficult day for people trying to get out and about, particularly the ferries and transport networks.

There is the potential for blizzard conditions temporarily as well in that strong wind and snow.

It comes just days after 25,000 homes in the far north of the UK suffered power cuts there due to Storm Barbara.

Christmas Day was mild across the UK, with a high of 15C in Hull and 14.7C in Exeter.

On Boxing Day, however, temperatures will fall to lows of 6C in parts of northern England.

