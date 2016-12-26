A freak storm has turned one of Australia’s most famous and driest attractions into a series of spectacular waterfalls.

Uluru in Central Australia normally gets on average just 22cm of rain a year.

But a huge Christmas night storm saw more than 23cm fall in 24 hours – a record amount – sending water cascading down the enormous sandstone rock and turning small canyons into raging torrents.

Described as a once-in-50-year event by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the downpour was photographed by school teachers Bianca and Lee Hewes.

Their pictures, posted on social media, show the dramatic change in an area where the average daytime temperature in December is more than 36C.

The heavy rain has caused flash flooding, shutting Uluru national park and leading to evacuations in nearby communities.

Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, lies 208 miles (335km) from the nearest large town, Alice Springs, and is sacred to the Pitjantjatjara Anangu, the Aboriginal people of the area.

It is visited by up to 500,000 tourists each year.

