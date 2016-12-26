The novice Thistlecrack ran out a stunning winner of the 32Red King George VI chase at Kempton Park for Colin Tizzard.

Last year’s leading staying hurdler was having only his fourth start over fences and his first outside novice company as connections planned an audacious campaign.

Concerns as to whether his jumping would stand up to scrutiny in open company were soon banished as he outjumped stablemate, market rival and reigning champion Cue Card.

Silviniaco Conti took the field along but the two stablemates led the five runners out onto the second circuit.

Tea For Two and Lizzy Kelly kept poking their heads between rivals but the big two soon settled down to fight it out.

Thistlecrack kept fencing better than Cue Card and his rider Paddy Brennan began to send out the distress signals approaching the home turn.

Thistlecrack was clear entering the straight with the only dangers lying in front of him and he took each obstacle with aplomb to record an historic victory under jockey Tom Scudamore.

It was a close thing for second, with Cue Card just holding the late rally of Silviniaco Conti.

