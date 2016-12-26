George Michael enjoyed a glittering chart career, selling more than 100 million records – but he also had a turbulent personal life.

He enjoyed seven number one singles in the UK, but was dogged by health problems and difficulties with addiction.

In recent years, Michael’s brushes with the law and stories of drug use increasingly made more impact than his musical output.

After carving out an international name for himself, incidents of drug possession, driving offences and personal problems became the chief reasons for his occasional returns to the spotlight.

Michael – born Georgios Panayiotou – found fame as a teenager in the early 1980s after forming Wham! with school friend Andrew Ridgeley.

The pair enjoyed a string of hits, including Last Christmas, Club Tropicana and Young Guns (Go For It).

But they pulled the plug on their partnership while still at the top of their game, ending with triumphant Wembley shows in 1986.

Michael went on to enjoy a massively successful solo career and his album Faith was a huge success in 1988.

But lengthy legal battles followed as he tried to free himself from a deal with record label Sony.

Things went from bad to worse when he was arrested in public toilets in Beverly Hills, California, in 1998 for engaging in a lewd act.

Michael had previously refused to be drawn on speculation about his sexuality.

The arrest forced him to disclose his homosexuality and his relationship with American Kenny Goss.

He parodied the incident in the video of 1998 single Outside, which reached number two, but he struggled to reach such heights again.

His last appearance in the top 10 was in 2004, and a Christmas single released last December climbed to just number 14 despite a devoted fanbase.

A further run-in with the law came in October 2006 when he was found slumped over the wheel of his car.

The following summer he pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and was banned from driving for two years.

In 2008 Michael was once again in the spotlight when he was cautioned for possession of class A drugs.

This drugs included crack cocaine, and class C drugs.

Michael entered a period of semi-retirement in 2008, quitting live performances and seeking a quieter life out of the public eye.

But in September 2010 Michael received an eight-week prison sentence for crashing his Range Rover into a shop in north London.

He was given a five-year driving ban after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis.

