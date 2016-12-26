THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: Daily Telegraph

The UK’s chief nursing officer calls for the NHS to treat more patients in their own homes, instead of paying for hospital beds.

:: Daily Express

The UK is in line for a £24bn windfall after leaving the EU.

:: Daily Star, Daily Mirror, The Sun

Pop star George Michael has died suddenly at the age of 53.

:: The Times

The nuclear regulator has been accused of ignoring dozens of mistakes at nuclear power plants and military bases.

:: Guardian

NHS services for children who have self-harmed or tried to kill themselves are woefully substandard, according to psychiatrists.

:: Daily Mail

The Queen backed the vote Leave campaign in the EU referendum and asked why Britain could not just get out.

