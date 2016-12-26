Two more people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a man died in Ventnor in the early hours of Christmas Day (Sunday).

Officers were called just after midnight to a report that a man has been assaulted outside the Rose Inn, Pier Street.

Officers attended the scene and sadly a 57-year-old man from Ventnor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Two further arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said:

“Investigations are continuing today as we work to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death. “We would like to speak to anyone who was in or in the vicinity of the Rose Inn on Christmas Eve night around the time of the incident as they could have information which could assist our investigation. “So if you have not yet spoken to us please call 101. “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Extension, 44160484578.”

