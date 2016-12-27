Stars of film and TV have paid tribute to Carrie Fisher after her death at the age of 60.

The Star Wars actress, who also wrote a series of best-selling books about her battles with drug addiction and mental health, died in hospital following a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

Co-star Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi franchise, tweeted: No words #devastated.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred as Lando Calrissian, also tweeted: I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing.

She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Anthony Daniels, who played droid C3PO in the film series, tweeted: I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.

George Lucas, who created the Star Wars franchise, said: Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone

loved.

In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg tweeted: Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be.

Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie RIP.

Richard E. Grant shared a picture of the two on Twitter and wrote: Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you’re ‘gone’. Funny funny and then some.

Star Trek actor William Shatner tweeted: I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings.

A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.

Actress Mia Farrow wrote on Twitter: Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented.

Sending huge love to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends.

British actress Joan Collins shared a picture of the two together, and tweeted: My heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds on the death of Carrie her talented daughter.

There have been too many deaths this year.

Fisher is the second star of the original three films in the franchise to die this year.

British actor Kenny Baker, who played robot R2-D2, died in August at the age of 81 after a longstanding illness.

