This CCTV image shows Anis Amri, the man suspected of the Berlin Christmas market lorry attack, just hours before he was shot dead by police in Italy.

The 24-year-old Tunisian was killed in a shootout with officers in Milan on Friday following the massacre, in which 12 people were killed and dozens more injured.

He was stopped near a deserted train station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb in the northern Italian city, at around 3am (2am UK time) after eluding capture for four days.

Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said Amri pulled out a gun from his backpack without hesitation and started firing towards the officers, injuring one of them.

He was then shot and killed.

The CCTV footage, captured shortly before midnight, showed him at Milan’s Central Station in downtown Milan just hours before.

Italian media reports said Amri shouted Allahu Akbar, or God is Great, during the firefight.

Meanwhile, Bild newspaper has reported that the Polish truck driver whose hijacked vehicle was used in the attack was shot in the head several hours beforehand.



The newspaper quoted a confidential coroner’s report stating that driver Lukasz Urban, 37, suffered knife wounds and a gunshot wound to the head some two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours before the tragedy.

If true, the unconfirmed report means Mr Urban would not have been able to attempt to stop the attack.

Amri used at least six different names and three nationalities.

He went to Italy in 2011 and spent time there, including three-and-a-half years in prison for setting fire to a refugee centre.

He arrived in Germany late last year and sought asylum, but his bid was rejected.

He was seen as a potential threat long before the attack – and was even kept under covert surveillance for six months earlier this year.

However, authorities failed to deport him because he lacked valid identity papers and Tunisia initially denied that he was a citizen.

German Federal prosecutors have said that they will continue their investigation to see if Amri had any accomplices.

