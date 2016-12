What appeared to be an attempt to steal a life-saving defibrillator from outside the Isle of Wight’s Sandown library was filmed on CCTV.

A box containing the community heart-starting equipment was badly damaged in the incident late on Thursday night, according to the Island’s NHS.

It follows a similar incident in Haylands, Ryde during which a machine was taken and had to be replaced, and locked casing was provided.

Comments

comments