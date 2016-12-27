We are “devastated and heartbroken” says the family of 57-year-old Nick Medlin from Ventnor, who died early on the morning of 25 December.

The prison officer died following an incident in Pier Street.

Hampshire Constabulary is calling for anyone who saw anything suspicious outside the Rose Inn on Pier Street on Christmas Eve to call 101, quoting Operation Extension or 44160484578. Police are questioning two men on suspicion of murder. A third man has been released on bail until April.

Tributes to Mr Medlin have been paid by friends on social media and at the Rose Inn, close to where the incident took place.

In a statement, Mr Medlin’s family said:

“We are completely devastated and totally heartbroken by the tragic death of Nick on Christmas Eve. “The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind tributes and ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time”.

Comments

comments