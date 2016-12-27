An employee has been found dead at a department store in Edinburgh.

The 30-year-old man’s body was discovered in the city’s House of Fraser shop in Princes Street at 9.15am on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as unexplained, police said.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The shop will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

Investigations into the man’s death are continuing and managers at the store say they are helping police with inquiries.

A House of Fraser spokesman said: We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

The spokesman said the store would be offering full support to employees over the coming days and weeks.

(c) Sky News 2016: Employee found dead at House of Fraser store in Edinburgh

