The Royle Family actress Liz Smith has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said.

The actress, who played the ailing Nana in the hit comedy show, died on Christmas Eve.

Her death comes in the same year as her co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.

A statement from the spokeswoman on Monday night said: The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced.

Royle Family co-star Ricky Tomlinson told the BBC: I was fascinated by her, really, really fascinated by her.

The stuff I can’t even tell you about the out-takes, that me and Liz got up to, because it was hilarious.

Because actually I thought she spoke rather eloquently, she spoke really nicely, whether she’d taught herself or been taught. She didn’t talk at all like Nana. She used to take the Mickey out of me for being a little bit rough.

He added: I really, really loved her. When you get a company together like that and you work as a unit together over two or three years like that, you do become a family.

The Royle Family actor Ralf Little tweeted: Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx

Andrew Whyment, who has starred in both Coronation Street and The Royle Family, tweeted: What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x

Richard E Grant, who starred alongside Smith in the 1997 romantic comedy Keep the Aspidistra Flying, said: I loved working with you on the George Orwell film and privileged to have played and danced together RIP.

And Anna Friel, who made her name as Beth Jordache in 1990s soap Brookside, added: I loved Liz Smith. What a great actress.

Smith played leading roles, both comedy and serious, on stage and on television, well into her 80s.

But she only got her first professional roles in her 50s when Mike Leigh was looking for a middle-aged woman capable of improvisation for his debut feature Bleak Moments.

Her career took off after she played the lead role in his first television film Hard Labour and she once said: I owe everything to Mike.

The actress also played eccentric baker Letitia Cropley in The Vicar of Dibley but was devastated when her character was killed off.

At the age of 85 she won a best actress award at the British Comedy Awards for her portrayal of Nana.

Smith also won a Bafta for best supporting actress for her performance as Maggie Smith’s organ-playing mother in the film A Private Function.

Smith announced her retirement from acting in 2009, following a series of strokes.

In the same year, the Prince of Wales presented her with an MBE.

He told her that the sofa-bound TV characters in The Royle Family were nothing like my family, thank God.

The episode in which Nana dies – called The Queen of Sheba – was repeated during Christmas week.

The sad news comes after the recent deaths of George Michael and Status Quo guitarist Rock Parfitt.

Comments

comments