George Michael’s former partner Kenny Goss has spoken of his heartbreak following the pop star’s sudden death.

The 53-year-old musician, who was discovered dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day, was described by Goss as an extremely kind and generous man.

He said he was heartbroken of the death of a dear friend and long-time love, adding: He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.

The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.

Their relationship was officially announced as over in 2011 after 15 years together, although Mr Goss said they had actually split two years earlier.

Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley has joined members of the musical world in expressing heartache following the death of George Michael.

Ridgeley said he was heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog, referencing a nickname that stuck after he heard Michael’s mum calling him by his Greek name.

He added: Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx

Michael found fame as a teenager in the early 1980s after forming Wham! with school friend Ridgeley.

The pair enjoyed hit after hit, including Club Tropicana, Young Guns (Go For It) and Last Christmas.

But they decided to bow out at the top.

They pulled the plug on their partnership with a final chart-topping single, The Edge Of Heaven, in 1986 and triumphant Wembley shows.

Michael’s pal Sir Elton John also paid tribute to his beloved friend, along with numerous other star names from the 1980s pop scene.

Writing on Instagram, Elton said: I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.

Madonna paid her own tribute, posting an undated video on Twitter in which she embraced Michael on stage. In it she tells the audience: He’s a great songwriter and he makes very classy videos, like me.

Bob Geldof, the former Boomtown Rats singer who spearheaded Band Aid in 1985, said: We’ve lost another friend. Watching Band Aid is going to get even harder and more sad. Goodnight George Michael. RIP.

Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, said: Sad to hear the news about George Michael , and so many great singers and songwriters we lost this year.

Spandau Ballet described the singer as a brilliant artist & great songwriter, while Matt Goss, singer in the band Bros, said he was true pop royalty.

Simply Red said: It’s hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end.

Contemporaries Duran Duran referenced the so-called curse of 2016, a year that has seen the music industry lose the likes of Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen.

The band posted on their official Twitter account: 2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael’s family.

Queen’s Brian May said: George? George Michael? No..it cannot be. Beyond sad.

Former Culture Club singer Boy George tweeted: I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope Buddha will hold him in his arms.

The Pet Shop Boys said: Dear George, gone too soon. It’s so sad. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Love Neil and Chris.

Martin Fry, lead singer and songwriter with Look Of Love band ABC, said on Twitter: Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad.

Former Radio One DJ Tony Blackburn said: Unbelievable, George Michael has died at the age of 53. RIP. This dreadful year goes on and on. So sad, a real talent.

Matt Lucas, who worked with the singer during a sketch for BBC comedy Little Britain, said: Well 2016, you had to just take one more, didn’t you?

TV personality James Corden, who collaborated with Michael for an early incarnation of his carpool karaoke feature, said: I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

Alison Moyet, who performed at Live Aid in 1985 on the same bill as Michael, said: I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent.

Following early reports of Michael’s death, Liam Gallagher tweeted: It better not be true bout George Michael.

LGBT charity Stonewall tweeted their sadness at the news, writing: R.I.P. George Michael. You inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community. You will be sorely missed x.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Michael’s dedication to equality campaigning.

He said: Sad to hear that George Michael has died. He was an exceptional artist and a strong supporter of LGBT and workers’ rights.

Read more

George Michael dies of suspected heart failure at 53

Troubled personal life of a pop superstar

Celebrity deaths in 2016

Comments

comments