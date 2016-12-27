The family of George Michael has been left "touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love" since his death, his publicist has said.

In a statement, she praised the many, many kind words and the airplay given to his songs since the 53-year-old was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day.

The statement added there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which was reported to have been caused by heart failure.

It said: For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.

It comes after the pop superstar’s partner described how he found the singer after arriving at the musician’s home to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

Fadi Fawaz revealed his devastation as it emerged that Michael had been a secret donor to many charities, giving millions of pounds.

The man with a reputation for self-indulgence donated to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS sufferers.

He was also remembered for other acts of kindness – volunteering at a homeless shelter and giving a stranger money for IVF treatment after hearing her story on Deal or No Deal.

Mr Fawaz, who began seeing the star following his split from Kenny Goss, said Michael had been looking forward to Christmas.

He told The Daily Telegraph: I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.

Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.

Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was – he was a beautiful person.

Michael’s former partner Mr Goss said he was devastated at the star’s death, which is being treated by police as unexplained but not suspicious.

In a statement Mr Goss said: I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long-time love George Michael has passed.

He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.

The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.

Michael’s manager Michael Lippman said it was believed he had died from heart failure.

Details of the singer’s quiet acts of philanthropy emerged in the hours after his death.

Childline founder Esther Rantzen said he gave royalties from his 1996 hit Jesus To A Child to the charity.

Over the years he gave us millions, she said.

We were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create… a big concert in tribute to him.

She said Michael was determined no-one outside the charity should know how much he gave to the nation’s most vulnerable children.

The singer – whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.

His death came in a year which has seen the music industry lose some of its biggest stars including Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen.

