The actress who played George Michael’s girlfriend in the iconic Last Christmas video has spoken about the star she knew at the height of his fame.

Debbie Killingback played the singer’s current love interest – the famous ‘someone special’ referenced in the lyrics.

The song was a massive hit for Wham! in 1984, only held off the top spot in the charts by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Speaking to Sky News outside George Michael’s North London home, Ms Killingback said: He was a lovely down-to-earth person.

We went out and danced, which is what he loved to do. I remember having a great night dancing with him. We danced all night long at the Marquee.

When asked about the singer’s prolific charitable donations, she said: I experienced his generosity, cuddles, going out and we had some really good laughs. I think it was nice that he was private and did that privately.

That’s what he wanted to do and it just shows you what a great person he really was.

Obviously we’re all going to be sad every year when we hear Last Christmas and think of George. All his music is amazing. Everything he did was amazing so hopefully we’ll just remember the great times.

The former actress also recalled the last time she saw the star, in a restaurant 15 years ago.

She described how he gave her big hugs and spun her around.



Fans have lined the walls of the star’s London home with flowers, pictures, cards, candles, clothing and other memorabilia.

