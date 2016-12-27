A manufacturer has urged people to stop using its beds "immediately" after the death of a baby.

Playtime Beds warned that several of its products, including children’s cots, beds, twin beds, may pose risks to children including asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing.

The Sheffield-based company confirmed it had stopped trading as police revealed they were investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby who died on 3 November 2016 at a property in Melrosegate, York.

North Yorkshire Police added that they were running a joint investigation with South Yorkshire Trading Standards and that a 35-year-old man has been interviewed under caution and is assisting police with their enquiries.

In a statement on its website, Playtime Beds said the warning applied to bespoke products made and supplied nationally since approximately 2011.

Regarding advice to customers, it said: Craig Williams and Playtime Beds Ltd would strongly advise that until such time that they are able to determine which bed and extras you purchased, you stop using the bed immediately either for sleep or play, and ensure that children in particular do not climb, sleep in it or play in or on it.

The company said it had currently ceased trading and was working with Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards Department.

Customer Lisa Marelli wrote on Facebook that she was feeling confused after spending hundreds of pounds on a princess castle bed.

As you can imagine, the first thing is to not let me little girl anywhere near the bed as her safety comes first, she said.

Then Anger!! as we are all left not knowing what the problem is and with this huge bed not been used.

My little girl is now left on her mattress on the floor and is heartbroken.

Officials from Sheffield Trading Standards are advising anyone who is concerned to calls the Citizens Advice Bureau on 03454 040506.

(c) Sky News 2016: Manufacturer warns people to ‘stop using bed immediately’ after baby dies

