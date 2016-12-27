A post has appeared on the Facebook page of missing student Isabel Gayther claiming "am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage".

Police say they are continuing their hunt for the 21-year-old, who has not been seen since 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

Her page is no longer visible to the public, but according to several media outlets a message has been posted saying: Am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage.

A day and half I’m out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace.

How embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report, for a missing person I just keep coming back…

Now I look like a ****.

The 21-year-old failed to turn up at her family’s home in Oxford on Christmas Day, sparking fears for her safety.

Police said: We are aware that this morning, Tuesday 27 December, messages have been sent via Isabel’s Facebook account.

At this stage, officers are yet to speak with Isabel. As such, a police investigation continues with the aim of establishing that she is safe and well.

Isabel is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

The Met said previously that her disappearance was extremely out of character and that her family were very concerned.

Isabel lives in halls of residence on Goodwood Road in New Cross, southeast London.

She is white, of slim build, with olive skin and long dark hair. The student was last seen wearing a dark-coloured dress and is known to frequent places popular with students in the New Cross and Deptford areas.

It is believed Isabel has her phone with her, but it is unreachable.

Anyone who has seen Isabel, or knows of her whereabouts, should call officers on 101.

