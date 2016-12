Sand and soil erosion barriers are two of the ways to reuse an Isle of Wight Christmas tree, but there are many more.

Amey and the Isle of Wight Council will collect and compost trees, if you have prebooked.



Collections will run between 2 January and 3 February.

Only natural trees can be collected and you must have removed the decorations and pots/planters.

