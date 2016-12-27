Detectives investigating the death of a 57 year-old man in Ventnor early on the morning of 25 December have been granted more time to interview two men arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man who died has been named locally, but not officially by police.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious outside the Rose Inn on Pier Street on Christmas Eve should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Extension or crime number 44160484578.

Two men, aged 31 and 32 and from the Isle of Wight, will remain in custody for questioning until Wednesday (28 December). A 26-year-old man has been bailed until April 11 pending further enquiries, according to police.

