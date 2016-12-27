A manhunt is under way after six prisoners escaped from a US jail by removing a toilet and crawling though a hole behind it.

The inmates escaped the prison in Cocke County, Tennessee, early on Christmas morning.

Bolts holding the toilet had rusted and the prisoners were able to remove it.

They then busted a hole through the concrete behind it, which had been damaged during plumbing repairs.

Authorities were able to capture five of the six inmates but one remains on the run. It was unclear what the men were charged with.

(c) Sky News 2016: Prisoners burrow out of jail by removing loo

