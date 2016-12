Seven people from Wellow were taken to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation on Christmas Day (25 December), after a fire on the first floor of a Main Road house, according to the Island’s fire service.

Five adults and two children were transferred to St Mary’s after the incident at 5am.

Fire crews from Yarmouth, Freshwater and Newport and the Isle of Wight Fire And Rescue Service’s Command Unit spent more than an hour and a half at the scene.

