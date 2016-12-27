Watership Down author Richard Adams has died at the age of 96, according to a statement on the book’s official website.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, revealed the novelist passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

It said: Richard’s much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Watership Down was created by Mr Adams during bedtime story-telling sessions for his two daughters, Rosamond and Juliet.

It was initially rejected by six publishers, who were concerned that its dark themes were too adult for younger children.

But after it was published in 1972, it went on to become a best-selling classic and was adapted into a 1978 cinema hit, director by Mr Adams’ friend Martin Rosen, and featuring the theme tune Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel which was at number one for six weeks in 1979.

A remake of the film by the BBC and Netflix was announced in April and is expected to air in four one-hour parts in 2017.

A spokesman for Oneworld publications, which released a new edition of the book, said: Very saddened to hear that Richard Adams has passed.

His books will be cherished for years to come.

(c) Sky News 2016: Watership Down and Plague Dogs author Richard Adams dies aged 96

Comments

comments