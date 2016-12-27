THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: Daily Telegraph

Britain’s Armed Forces are secretly preparing for another round of budget cuts.

:: Daily Express

Britain is facing an obesity timebomb among the middle-aged.

:: Daily Star

Masterchef judge John Torode is in hospital suffering from a mystery illness.

:: Financial Times

Global debt sales reached a record in 2016, led by companies taking advantage of cheap borrowing costs that are under threat from Donald Trump pledge to kick start the US economy.

:: Daily Mail

Eight in 10 middle-aged Britons is either overweight, inactive or drinks too much alcohol.

:: Guardian

The Government has been accused of changing public appointment rules to make it easier for ministers to pick allies for senior posts.

:: Daily Mirror

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60.

:: Times

Ministers are preparing to crackdown on over-priced electric cars amid fears they cost more to run than diesel alternatives.

:: The Sun

Pop star George Michael will be buried next to his mother.

:: i newspaper

British forces are struggling to monitor increased Russian submarine patrols in UK waters.

