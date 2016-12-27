THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
:: Daily Telegraph
Britain’s Armed Forces are secretly preparing for another round of budget cuts.
:: Daily Express
Britain is facing an obesity timebomb among the middle-aged.
:: Daily Star
Masterchef judge John Torode is in hospital suffering from a mystery illness.
:: Financial Times
Global debt sales reached a record in 2016, led by companies taking advantage of cheap borrowing costs that are under threat from Donald Trump pledge to kick start the US economy.
:: Daily Mail
Eight in 10 middle-aged Britons is either overweight, inactive or drinks too much alcohol.
:: Guardian
The Government has been accused of changing public appointment rules to make it easier for ministers to pick allies for senior posts.
:: Daily Mirror
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60.
:: Times
Ministers are preparing to crackdown on over-priced electric cars amid fears they cost more to run than diesel alternatives.
:: The Sun
Pop star George Michael will be buried next to his mother.
:: i newspaper
British forces are struggling to monitor increased Russian submarine patrols in UK waters.
