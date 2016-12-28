Stars, friends and family have paid tribute to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60.

The Princess Leia actress died in hospital on Monday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Harrison Ford, who starred as Han Solo opposite Fisher in four Star Wars movies, said in a statement: We will all miss her.

Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.

British actor Warwick Davis appeared as an Ewok alongside the Princess Leia actress in Return of the Jedi, and recalled filming a scene with the star when he was just 11-years-old.

She was always very concerned with me in an Ewok costume getting very hot, he said. So she would be standing by with chocolate milk and cookies to revive me after the shoot.

It’s a really, really sad day, of course for her family, friends and people who worked with her, but for millions of Star Wars fans around the world.

He also described the actress as an eccentric, describing how she would often appear in public with her beloved dog Gary.

She would take Gary everywhere with her – on the red carpet at premieres, live on stage when I’ve interviewed her. I’ve been attacked by her dog many times.

Mark Hamill, the Luke Skywalker actor, tweeted a picture of himself with Fisher from the set alongside the caption: No words #Devastated.

Franchise creator George Lucas said: In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred as Lando Calrissian, also tweeted: I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing.

She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, wrote on Facebook: Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.

I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie’s Mother.

Reading a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

Celebrity friends also shared tributes following news of her passing.

Stephen Fry tweeted: She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote: @carrieffisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone.

Fisher had already filmed her scenes as Leia for Star Wars: VIII, which is due out on 15 December 2017.

