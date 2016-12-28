Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to US media reports.

It is thought the 84-year-old suffered a stroke – just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died following a heart attack.

Tmz.com claim the actor and singer was at the home of her son Todd Fisher making plans for a funeral when the emergency services were called.

The LA Fire Department has confirmed it received a call for medical emergency at around 9pm UK time at an address in Beverly Hills.

It was confirmed that an adult female patient was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in fair to serious condition.

They would not confirm the identity of the patient.

More follows…

