A human hand has been found on beach in Freshwater this morning (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 11.02am after a member of the public passed over the human limb at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay.

Police said the initial analysis confirms that it is a human hand and has been in the water for a “significant amount of time”.

The force said the limb has been sent away for further analysis.

