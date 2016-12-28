A human hand has been discovered washed up on a beach.

It was found by a member of the public at Freshwater Bay on the Isle of Wight and passed to police, who are investigating.

The hand was said to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

It was discovered on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: A member of the public handed in human remains at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay this morning. We were called at 11.02am.

Initial analysis confirms that this is a human hand and has been in the water for a significant amount of time.

It has been sent away for further analysis.

(c) Sky News 2016: Human hand washes up on Isle of Wight beach

