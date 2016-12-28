Isle Of Wight Boxing Day Swims Raise Thousands For Island Charities

This years Boxing Day swims across the Island were a success as hundreds of pounds was raised for charity.

Gurnard

Around 100 swimmers took part with over 400 spectators. During the day £400 was collected and will be split between charities Wessex Cancer Trust and Bloodwise – Beating Blood Cancer.

One organiser of the swim, Spencer Howard said:

“They [the swimmers] were all screaming and laughing as the cold water hit them, it was very very funny. Great day…commitment from people was fantastic. “It’s great to see everyone just talking and laughing and smiling. That’s what it’s all about really, getting everyone together. It’s a brilliant day and everyone enjoys it.”

Ventnor

Over 400 swimmers descended onto Ventnor Beach this year with £3448.50 raised on the day.

The money will go to Ventnor charity ‘People’s Approach To Cancer Help’ (PATCH) which helps those with cancer to pay for travel for treatment at mainland hospitals.

One of the organisers Erika Arnold said:

“It was a wonderful day…it all went extremely well and it was a lovely atmosphere down there. Lots of lots of people. Very busy. “I would sincerely like to thank everyone who put money in our buckets…For our safety we can’t thank the inshore lifeboat boat and the coastguard enough. I just think Ventnor’s such a terrific place and we have to thank everybody very sincerely for giving us this money to help those who are less fortunate than us at the moment.”

