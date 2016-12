A 32 year-old man has been charged on suspicion of alleged manslaughter following the death of 57 year-old Nick Medlin in Ventnor on Christmas Day.

Hampshire Constabulary said Michael John Hudson, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday)

Two men aged 31 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed until April pending further enquiries.

