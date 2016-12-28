No More Gluten-Free Prescriptions For Isle Of Wight Patients

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has approved a proposal to stop the prescribing of gluten-free food through the NHS on the Isle of Wight from April 2017.

It follows a public consultation earlier this year with local people, including the coeliac community, taking part and expressing their issues and concerns.

The CCG said although it understood that gluten-free food was more expensive than their counterparts sold in supermarkets, the cost to the NHS was ‘excessive’.

Chairman of the Isle of Wight CCG, Dr John Rivers said:

“This decision is made as part of a £12m savings plan, having considered a range of both clinical and social factors. “In the end the Clinical Executive of the CCG felt that given the scale of the savings that need to be made, the CCG could not afford to continue commissioning this service and so recommended that prescriptions for gluten-free foods should stop.”

The Isle of Wight CCG also recognised that it is possible to eat a gluten-free diet and not have to resort to substitute products.

For those with ‘exceptional medical circumstances’ it has arranged a transition programme to help them acquire a healthy diet.

A support group has also been set up with the help of Community Action IW. The first meeting will take place on the 17 January at the Riverside Centre between 5pm and 7pm.

It also said it will be writing to supermarkets on the Island to inform them if their decision and encourage them to improve their range of gluten-free products.

CCG Chief Officer Helen Shields said:

“We are making this difficult decision but feel we have little choice given our financial position. We know this will not be the only difficult decision that the CCG will have to make.

“We are working closely with partners and patients to make sure that we make these decisions in a clear and transparent way with a good understanding of the consequences of those decisions and mitigating actions that can be put in place.”

