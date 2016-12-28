St Mary’s Hospital Under ‘Significant Black Alert’

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has confirmed that St Mary’s Hospital is under ‘Significant Black Alert’ today (Wednesday).

Staff were told at 1am this morning after high numbers of patients were admitted into hospital.

Although it said the situation isn’t about to change anytime soon, the trust has reassured us that calls are being responded to and patients are being treated.

The trust would like to remind Island residents to seek the appropriate treatment by using pharmacists, visiting your local GP and using the 111 service.

